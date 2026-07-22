Kenyan lawyers launch nationwide strike over judicial corruption and delays

Lawyers in Kenya launched a nationwide court boycott on Wednesday to protest judicial corruption and chronic delays.

Cases in the country take an average of two years to conclude and lawyers say corruption and systematic inefficiencies are to blame.

"The court boycott is going on in courts across the country, with many lawyers heeding the call," Charles Kanjama, the president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), told reporters.

After Wednesday’s strike, the LSK is pushing for an ongoing boycott of specific judges and magistrates who they accuse of blocking anti-corruption measures and disciplinary procedures. Named judges include the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice, Martha Koome.

"As lawyers we are tired of a corrupt judiciary that refuses to reform itself," said lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

Others have warned judicial corruption could be an issue for next year's election if political disputes arise.

"The judiciary is irredeemably compromised and is unable to act as an arbiter," said former LSK president Eric Theuri.

Also on Wednesday, Kenya’s anti-corruption body said it had arrested a magistrate for allegedly soliciting a bribe to influence a criminal case.