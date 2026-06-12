Protesters denounce insecurity as police disperse march in Abuja

Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Friday as protesters marched to denounce growing insecurity and a wave of kidnappings affecting several parts of the country.

The demonstration, held on Democracy Day, brought together activists and residents calling on authorities to do more to tackle armed groups, banditry and mass abductions, particularly in rural communities and schools.

Security forces blocked access to areas near the Presidential Villa and dispersed parts of the crowd with tear gas.

Among the demonstrators was activist Omoyele Sowore, who accused the government of failing to adequately address the security crisis and called for stronger action against armed groups.

Nigeria continues to face security challenges on several fronts, including jihadist violence in the northeast, armed banditry in the northwest and recurring kidnappings for ransom in different regions of the country.