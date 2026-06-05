Nigerian jihadists kill 3 troops in first raid since death of IS leader

Islamic State-affiliated jihadists in northeast Nigeria killed three troops in their first raid on a military base since the killing of an IS deputy chief in the region, security sources and a local resident told AFP Friday.

The northeast has been gripped by an Islamist insurgency since 2009, started by Boko Haram and joined by its offshoot rival Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

US and Nigerian forces last month killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, an IS second-in-command described as the "most active terrorist" in the world, at a remote village in the northeast of Africa's most populous country.

Intelligence sources expressed their concern to AFP shortly after Al-Minuki's death about a possible uptick in ISWAP attacks on military bases to avenge his death.

Late on Wednesday, fighters from ISWAP stormed a base in the town of Gajiganna, 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Borno state capital Maiduguri, and dislodged soldiers after an intense gun fight, local and intelligence sources said.

"Three soldiers were killed in the attack by ISWAP terrorists who carted away weapons and burnt down the base," said Ibrahim Liman, an anti-jihadist militia member assisting the military.

"They came in several trucks and on motorcycles and engaged the soldiers in prolonged battle and succeeded in overrunning the base," Liman said.

An intelligence source in the region gave the same toll and confirmed the base was "completely razed" by the jihadist fighters after troops were forced to withdraw.

A military spokesman told AFP they would look into the incident.

A resident of Gajiganna, who only gave his first name, Modu, said the fighters moved round the town, firing shots in the air before they withdrew, causing panic among residents.

"No one in the town was injured in the shooting, as we were all indoors, but everybody was scared," Modu said.

The United States has deployed troops to aid in training and intelligence to help Nigeria fight jihadists.

Tens of thousands have been killed and more than two million displaced in the 17-year old jihadist violence in the northeast.

The conflict spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the four countries to raise a joint military operation to fight the militant groups.

However, the military coalition lost steam after the withdrawal of Niger following its 2023 military coup.