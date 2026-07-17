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Nigeria repatriates 1,490 nationals from South Africa after xenophobic violence

Nigerian nationals repatriated from South Africa arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, 30 June 2026   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria has completed the voluntary repatriation of its citizens from South Africa after weeks of xenophobic attacks and anti-immigration protests, the Nigerian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The government announced the arrival in Lagos of a fifth government-arranged flight carrying 305 people from Johannesburg, bringing the total number of Nigerian citizens repatriated from South Africa since 10 June to 1,490.

Thousands of foreign nationals from various African countries voluntarily departed South Africa or were expelled from the country, as anti-immigrant sentiment grew stronger in recent weeks.

In a statement, the Nigerian foreign ministry reaffirmed its "unwavering commitment to the protection and welfare of Nigerian citizens abroad."

The federal government also said it opposed "all forms of xenophobia, racial intolerance and violence" against foreign nationals and hoped to engage in constructive dialogue with South African authorities.

Nigeria has said two of its citizens were killed on 28 June in the build up to an end-of-month unofficial deadline by anti-illegal immigrant groups for foreigners to leave the country.

Earlier this week, Abuja also said it would seek compensation from Pretoria for properties and businesses left behind by Nigerian deportees.

Additional sources • Reuters

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