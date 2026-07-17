At least 20 killed in jihadist attacks in eastern DRC

At least 20 people were killed this week in three attacks by suspected jihadist fighters in eastern DR Congo, according to a report from RFI.

The attacks took place in North Kivu’s Beni territory between the 12 and 15 of July.

On Sunday, fighters from the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, targeted an area west of the city of Beni - the seat of North Kivu’s government since Goma fell to the M23 armed group last year. Seven civilians were killed and three soldiers from the Congolese armed forces were ambushed.

Overnight on Tuesday, the ADF attacked the town of Mangina, near the border with Ituri province, killing four civilians.

Ten others were killed in a separate assault on Mangina on Thursday.

Survivors have been fleeing to Beni town centre, which has so far been spared from attack.

The ADF’s brutal campaign of violence has been underway in North Kivu and Ituri for years. It includes abductions and forced labour, child recruitment, forced marriage and forced pregnancy.

A recent report from Amnesty International accused the group of war crimes and crimes against humanity.