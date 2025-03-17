Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: Violations against children surge in South Kivu - UNICEF

United Nations peacekeepers leaving Goma and heading towards Bukavu pass through the town of Sake, northwest of Goma, in eastern Congo Friday, May 28, 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

According to UNICEF, the resurgence of conflict in the province of South Kivu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has forced more than 850,000 people—nearly half of them children—to flee their homes.

Many are living in precarious conditions, taking shelter in schools, churches, or in the open, with limited access to clean water and sanitation, healthcare, and education.

The ongoing violence in the province has led to a sharp rise in grave violations against children.

Verified cases have surged since January 2025, marking an approximately 150 percent increase compared to December 2024.

These violations include sexual violence, killings, maiming, and the recruitment and use of children by armed groups.

UNICEF’s Representative in the DRC visited the eastern region earlier in March to witness firsthand the impact of the crisis in Bukavu and to assess UNICEF’s intensified response

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..