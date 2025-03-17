DRC: Violations against children surge in South Kivu - UNICEF

According to UNICEF, the resurgence of conflict in the province of South Kivu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has forced more than 850,000 people—nearly half of them children—to flee their homes.

Many are living in precarious conditions, taking shelter in schools, churches, or in the open, with limited access to clean water and sanitation, healthcare, and education.

The ongoing violence in the province has led to a sharp rise in grave violations against children.

Verified cases have surged since January 2025, marking an approximately 150 percent increase compared to December 2024.

These violations include sexual violence, killings, maiming, and the recruitment and use of children by armed groups.

UNICEF’s Representative in the DRC visited the eastern region earlier in March to witness firsthand the impact of the crisis in Bukavu and to assess UNICEF’s intensified response