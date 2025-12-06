Thousands flee South as fighting intensifies days after DRC and Rwanda recommit to peace deal

The eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is once again descending into chaos. Thousands of people are on the move, fleeing the intense fighting.

Men, women and children, carrying their belongings, are leaving their villages in South Kivu, a forced exodus as clashes between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensify.

On Saturday, thousands of Congolese fled under the relentless pounding of bombs.

“The M23 and the Congolese army are dropping many bombs on Luvungi," Mulumbulwa Gabriel, a resident of Luvungi displaced by the conflict, told Africanews.

"Since the day before yesterday, they have caused numerous deaths. Yesterday, people were killed in my neighborhood, which is why we decided to flee today.”

The fighting has been escalating since Tuesday, hitting Katogota, Kamanyola and surrounding areas hard.

On Saturday morning, fierce clashes continued around Luvungi in the Ruzizi plain. Local sources report around twenty civilians killed — innocent victims of this endless war.

“We are walking to Uvira," said Aline Sambuka. "May the authorities help put an end to this war! We want to go back home and live like everyone else. Many people have died because of the bombings. I survived with my children.”

This surge in violence comes just days after a glimmer of hope. On Thursday, the DRC's President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame signed an agreement in Washington meant to ease tensions and restore peace in eastern DRC.

An agreement now reduced to ashes on the ground, as the Congolese Armed Forces and M23 accuse one other of violating a ceasefire that clearly never held.