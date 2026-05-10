Benin opposition joins ruling coalition

The opposition party that lost Benin's presidential election last month announced on Saturday that it was joining the ruling majority, two weeks before the inauguration of president-elect Romuald Wadagni.

The Cowry Forces for an Emerging Benin (FCBE), which is considered a moderate party, was the only opposition group in the election running against the outgoing majority.

FCBE candidate Paul Hounkpe, who has since left the party, won 5.95 percent of the vote, making Wadagni the clear winner.

The country's main opposition force, the Democrats, was excluded from the presidential race after failing to secure enough backing.

The opposition in Benin has been weakened in recent years after being seen as a beacon of democracy in west Africa.

After 10 years in opposition, the FCBE announced on Saturday that it was joining the presidential bloc -- the Progressive Union for Renewal (UPR) and the Republican Bloc (BR).

FCBE leaders justified the move due to its presidential result and its defeat in parliamentary elections, where it failed to obtain a single seat.

They also said they wanted to contribute "to the development of the country".

"The people have made their choice and the choice of the people is binding on us," said Yaya Garba, one of the party's leaders.

Leaders also congratulated outgoing President Patrice Talon for his two terms in office and for the "calm" organisation of the elections.

Wadagni's inauguration is due on May 24.

Before the April 12 presidential election, the ruling camp had won every seat in the parliamentary and municipal elections.

Talon introduced reforms in recent years which he maintained were intended to clean up political life but which have made it more difficult for the opposition to gain access to power.

Several opposition figures have been arrested and in some cases handed lengthy prison sentences.