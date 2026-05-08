Burundi to hold presidential elections on May 3 next year

Burundi will hold presidential elections on May 3 next year, the electoral commission announced Friday, during a meeting boycotted by the opposition.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye has led the small, landlocked east African country of 15 million, taking over following the death of longtime leader Pierre Nkurunziza in 2020.

Burundi is one of Africa's poorest countries and has seen years of internal conflict and repression.

Ndayishimiye has sought to lessen the influence of powerful generals while maintaining a firm grip on the country.

The 57-year-old was named in April as the candidate for his ruling party, the CNDD-FDD, and is widely viewed as favourite to win.

In a joint statement, members of the opposition said the commission, "in its composition and conduct, is not capable of organising elections that meet the required standards of transparency and fairness".

Without "inclusive political dialogue", they labelled poll preparations "premature and inappropriate".

Final results are expected on May 18, with the winner sworn in June 18.

If needed, a second round of voting will be held on June 1, with final results June 16.