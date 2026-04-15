Burundian writer celebrates cultural heritage through children's tales

Aïta Chancella Kanyange is a Burundian writer who celebrates her country’s traditions through her writing.

The 33-year-old author writes stories for children aged 2 to 10. She has already published two volumes of her collection of tales Harabaye: Once Upon a Time written in Kirundi, French and English.

These books inspired by Burundian culture are intended to be channels for learning, reinforcing values and fostering good reading habits.

Kanyange got her inspiration from her own experience as a mother. When she had her first son, she explained, she hoped to introduce him to reading but could only find books published abroad.

These stories "depicted a life that had nothing to do with the lives of children here in Burundi," she said, "so I had the idea of writing stories and tales for Burundian children."

Kanyange’s books also stand out for their vividly coloured illustrations. "Children learn best through visual cues," the writer said. "These images speak to them more than words do."

Kanyange hopes her books will serve as a "solid" educational foundation and help Burundian children learn about their country’s culture.

The author, herself a mother of two, advises parents not to leave their children in front of the TV, and says the primary responsibility for their upbringing lies with the parents.

Her work has already convinced some families, who bring their children to reading sessions.

“Our children are exposed to screens. So, as a parent, I love the fact that in Harabaye_, it’s not just the words that speak, but the images too,"_ said one mother, Evelyne Nkunzimana. "And for children, images speak just as clearly as words."