Burundi court partially acquits jailed journalist after two years

A Burundian appeals court has partially acquitted journalist Sandra Muhoza, ending a nearly two-year detention that has raised fresh concerns about press freedom in the country.

Muhoza, a reporter with La Nova Burundi, had been accused of sharing sensitive information in a private WhatsApp group.

The court cleared her of undermining national unity but upheld a conviction for racial hatred — a charge carrying a lighter sentence of up to two years.

Release sparks relief and criticism

The journalist was released on parole on March 4 after appearing visibly weakened during earlier court hearings.

Her lawyer, Eric Ntibandetse, welcomed the acquittal on the main charge but described the case as baseless, arguing the remaining conviction was equally unfounded.

Questions over justice and rights

Relatives say the prolonged detention for what ultimately amounts to a lesser offence highlights serious concerns over judicial fairness.

“Nearly two years in prison for a six-month sentence raises questions of human dignity,” a family member said.

Press freedom under scrutiny

Under President Évariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi has sought to ease its international isolation.

However, rights groups say progress remains limited, with the country ranked low in global press freedom indices.

The case underscores ongoing tensions between state authority and independent journalism in Burundi.