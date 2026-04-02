Burundi arsenal blasts in Bujumbura kill 13 civilians

Burundi’s army has confirmed that 13 civilians were killed and 57 others wounded after explosions tore through a military arsenal in Bujumbura earlier this week. Three soldiers were also reported among the injured, though no military deaths have been disclosed.

The blasts occurred late Tuesday night at the main ammunition depot of the Burundi National Defence Force in Musaga, a southern suburb of the city. The arsenal is located in a densely populated area, adjacent to the Higher Institute for Military Cadres, where aspiring army officers are trained and housed.

The proximity of the facility to residential areas has raised serious safety concerns, as nearby residents fled their homes while explosions sent shockwaves across the neighborhood.

The army has urged the population to remain calm and to immediately report any unexploded ordnance to authorities, warning people not to handle it.

Authorities are assessing the damage and reinforcing security in surrounding communities, highlighting the risks of storing large quantities of ammunition in populated zones.