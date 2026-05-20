Somaliland to open first-ever embassy in Jerusalem

Somaliland has announced it will open its first-ever embassy anywhere in the world in Jerusalem, marking a significant diplomatic step following Israel’s recognition of the breakaway territory. The move signals deepening ties between the two sides while drawing renewed international attention to Somaliland’s contested status and its growing strategic importance in the Horn of Africa.

The announcement was made by Somaliland’s ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Hagi, who confirmed that the embassy will be located in Jerusalem, while Israel plans to open a diplomatic mission in Hargeisa.

He described the development as a reflection of “growing friendship, mutual respect and strategic cooperation” between the two sides.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the decision, calling it an important step in strengthening bilateral relations and reaffirming Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Diplomatic recognition and regional reaction

Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland in December 2025, reviving debate over the territory’s international status.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but has remained largely unrecognised by the global community despite maintaining its own government, currency and security forces.

The recognition has triggered concern across parts of the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, with more than 20 countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation warning in December that the move could destabilise the region.

Strategic significance

Located along the Gulf of Aden opposite Yemen, Somaliland occupies a key strategic position near one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The area has gained additional geopolitical relevance due to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea corridor and Israeli-linked interests in the region.

Analysts also note that the development comes amid broader discussions involving Israel, the United States and regional actors about security cooperation and migration-related proposals linked to Gaza.

Broader diplomatic implications

Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem would become the eighth diplomatic mission in the city, joining countries including the United States and Guatemala.

Most international embassies remain in Tel Aviv, with many states maintaining that Jerusalem’s final status should be resolved through negotiations.

The announcement also follows Israeli efforts to encourage further diplomatic recognition of Jerusalem through financial incentives for relocating embassies, underscoring the city’s continuing centrality in regional diplomacy.