Under security fears, Jerusalem marks a muted Good Friday

The usually packed Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem’s old city, retracing what tradition holds were Jesus' final steps, was relatively empty on the day Christians worshippers typically mark Good Friday.

Israeli police were in the old city while clergy and some Christian worshippers were seen praying from time to time at the Via Dolorosa route.

The Patriarchate canceled traditional processions because of safety concerns, and held Masses limited to fewer than 50 worshippers in compliance with the Israeli military’s guidelines for civilians.

More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran during the war, while 19 have been reported dead in Israel.

More than two dozen people have died in Gulf states and the occupied West Bank, while 13 U.S. service members have been killed.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and more than 1 million displaced in Lebanon. Ten Israeli soldiers have also died there.