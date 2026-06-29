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Deadly floods sweep through Ghana's capital

Family members of a person who died react at a national service for victim's of a gas station that ignited killing around hundred and sixty people last week, in Accra, Ghana.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo/Christian Thompson
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ghana

At least three people have been killed after torrential rains triggered severe flooding across Ghana's capital, Accra.

Emergency crews used boats to rescue trapped residents, including at least 15 children and an infant, as rising floodwaters submerged homes, roads and vehicles.

Authorities say one man drowned in the Alajo district, while two others were electrocuted after floodwaters came into contact with electrical wiring inside their home.

The government has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel as police, firefighters and the military continue rescue operations.

Forecasters warn more heavy rain is on the way, raising fears of further flooding in Accra, where rapid urbanisation and poor drainage have made seasonal floods increasingly destructive.

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