Ghana, UK sign growth partnership deal to address education and job creation

Ghana and the United Kingdom signed on Monday the landmark UK-Ghana Partnership, which is to help transform the economy and create thousands of opportunities for people.

The deal, worth £215 million, was signed by the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, and his counterpart, Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, during the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London on Monday.

It targets four main areas that include delivering world-class education, enabling easier trade for Ghanaian businesses, attracting private investment and driving industrial growth.

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama said at the summit that Ghana was on the right path to restoring the economy. Ghana has faced significant economic difficulties, including rising inflation, heightened debt vulnerability, and weakening investor confidence.

Mahama said that Ghana's inflation has now significantly declined from 23.8 per cent in December 2024 to 3.4 per cent as of April 2026.

"Our international reserves have strengthened considerably, rising from approximately US$8.9 billion to nearly US$13.8 billion, providing stronger external buffers and exchange rate stability. Interest rates are easing. The Ghana cedi has stabilised and appreciated against major international currencies. Ghana’s sovereign credit outlook has improved following recent upgrades by international ratings agencies," he said.