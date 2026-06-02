FIFA launches World Cup’s state-of-the-art broadcast hub in Dallas

The International Broadcast Center for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is now operational in downtown Dallas, where thousands of hours of coverage, cutting-edge technology and global broadcasts will connect billions of fans to football’s biggest tournament.

The broadcast hub for the upcoming World Cup is officially operational in downtown Dallas, with the opening of the International Broadcast facility inside the city's convention center.

The facility will serve as the broadcast and technology headquarters for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, coordinating coverage from 16 stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico while supporting hundreds of journalists from around the world.

A global gateway to the World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino officially inaugurated the center on Monday, describing it as the most advanced broadcast facility ever created for a sporting event.

“Six billion people all over the world will watch the World Cup, will engage with the World Cup,” Infantino said. “You are in this IBC exactly at the heart, at the epicenter of this wave.”

Hundreds of screens were activated during the opening ceremony, marking the start of operations ahead of the tournament, which begins in just days.

The tournament’s technological backbone

FIFA officials described the International Broadcast Center as far more than a traditional media hub.

According to FIFA Chief Event Operations Officer Heimo Schirgi, the facility will coordinate live broadcasts, manage video technology and oversee match-day production standards across all tournament venues.

“This is truly the nerve center of the World Cup,” Schirgi said. “Without this facility here, nothing goes out to the world.”

The center will also host FIFA’s Video Assistant Referee operations, stadium screen management systems and quality-control teams responsible for graphics and replay consistency.

Security gets a robotic boost

Among the attractions unveiled at the opening was “Spot,” a robotic dog that FIFA plans to use for security operations during the tournament.

The robot will assist with asset protection and help identify potential security risks at both the broadcast center and the New York/New Jersey stadium hosting matches.

Officials said the technology is designed to support security personnel by providing additional monitoring and rapid threat detection capabilities.

Dallas prepares for the global spotlight

Dallas city officials hailed the opening as the culmination of years of planning and cooperation between FIFA, local authorities and private partners.

City Manager Kim Tolbert said the facility reflects extensive preparation for hosting one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The International Broadcast Center will operate around the clock until the World Cup final on July 19, ensuring uninterrupted coverage for audiences across the globe.

As preparations enter their final phase, FIFA and local organizers say Dallas is ready to play a central role in bringing the 2026 World Cup to billions of viewers worldwide.