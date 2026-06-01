World Cup fans gather in Santiago for sticker swap as South Africa team resolves visa issues

Fans and players are gearing up for the start of the World Cup on 11 June.

With the World Cup less than two weeks away, football fans in Chile gathered in Santiago for a sticker-swap.

More than 8,000 people took part in the event, exchanging stickers from this year’s FIFA World Cup album.

The event brought together collectors of all ages in a family-friendly atmosphere marked by friendly competition. Thousands of attendees were able to add new stickers to their albums, and some even completed their collections thanks to the wide variety of fans present.

Of the 980 stickers available, the most sought-after feature Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

In Chile, each sticker pack costs 1,100 Chilean pesos (approximately US$1.20).

Visa delay

Meanwhile South Africa’s sport minister has demanded an explanation from the country’s football association, Safa, after its team’s departure for Mexico was delayed over US visa issues for a number of players and staff.

Gayton McKenzie said the country was "being made to look like fools."

"This Safa travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff," McKenzie posted on social media on Sunday.

The association responded, saying it was "working around the clock to ensure that the team travels to Mexico City as soon as possible ahead of the opening match."

Local media blamed the visa delay on an "administrative bungle."

The squad - nicknamed Bafana Bafana - are scheduled to play their opening match against Mexico on the 11th of June, with their second game against the Czech Republic in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia.

The association says the issue has been resolved and all players will depart on Monday evening.

McKenzie said they are still waiting for visas for an assistant coach, team doctor, head of security and an analyst.