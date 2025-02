Humpback whale swallows, then releases, kayaker in Chilean Patagonia

The incident occurred in Bahía El Águila near the San Isidro Lighthouse. While kayaking with his father, Adrián was trapped in the whale's mouth for a few seconds before being let go. His father, Dell, captured the moment on video. Despite the terrifying experience, both returned to shore safely. Whale attacks on humans are rare in Chilean waters, though collisions with ships are on the increase.