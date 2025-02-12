After the 2024 Valencia floods, thousands of photos are to be restored

In Valencia, technicians are working to restore thousands of photos damaged by last October's floods, which killed more than 220 people. With the help of volunteers these precious memories are being cleaned and preserved. Among them were students from Valencia’s Polytechnic University who sifted through the wreckage for photos belonging to families who had survived the disaster. As they bicycled around town, they put up posters and spread the word about turning in soiled photos to see what could be saved. Artificial intelligence is now speeding up the process. Considered to be cultural treasures, 230,000 images are expected to be restored by the first anniversary of the tragedy.