Illegal internet access at high security prison in Peru

Peruvian authorities have announced the discovery of two antennas that illegally provided acess to the internet as well as telephone signals at Challapalca prison, which is located in the Andes at an altitude of 4,800 metres. The antennas, which were installed on nearby houses, aimed to enable prisoners to access the Internet illegally. A search by the authorities revealed hidden cables and electronic equipment inside prison cells. The prison, which once used to hold communist guerrillas from the left-wing Shining Path and the Túpac Amaru Revolutionary Movement, is now used for members of the Tren de Aragua, an international criminal organisation.