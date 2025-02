Bulgaria honours Saint Haralambos, patron saint of beekeepers

Worshippers light candles on jars of honey and pray for health and protection. The feast, held on 10 February, honours honeybees and their role in healing. Saint Haralambos himself was believed to have treated his wounds with honey. Beekeepers, like Ralitsa Petkova, continue the tradition, despite concerns about declining bee populations. The survival of bees is crucial for pollination and food production.