Celebrating Life and Death: Havana's Annual Mock Funeral Tradition

This yearly tradition, known as the "Wake for Pachencho," features a local person who, while alive, becomes the center of a mock funeral. Fueled by rum, Herrera climbed into a coffin, celebrated with drums, trumpets, and dancing. Despite Cuba's economic crisis, the community preserved the tradition, blending celebration and spirituality in a unique display of life and death.