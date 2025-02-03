Thousands protest in Argentina against President Milei's controversial speech

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Argentina on Saturday to condemn a controversial speech made by President Javier Milei at the World Economic Forum last week. In his speech, Milei called feminism, identity politics and the fight against climate change examples of "sick wokeism," adding that in its most extreme versions gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse.” Protesters were clad in rainbow-colored flags and bore banners that read “rights are not negotiable.” During his tenure, Milei has abolished the Ministry of Women and launched a "chainsaw plan" to liberalise the economy and reduce workers' rights.