Thousands rally to support Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu as he faces new investigations

Thousands of supporters gathered outside the Caglayan courthouse to protest the legal actions against Imamoglu, a potential future leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and a possible challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu testified for two hours before prosecutors regarding comments he made about a chief prosecutor and a court expert. Critics argue that the probes are part of an effort to remove Imamoglu from the political scene. The politician has already been convicted of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council and faces a political ban if his 2022 conviction is upheld by a higher court. He is also on trial for alleged involvement in rigging bids in a 2015 tender. Tensions escalated when riot police blocked a CHP bus from approaching the courthouse, leading to clashes. Police responded with tear gas, though it was unclear if any arrests were made. Imamoglu later addressed the crowds from atop the bus at another location, stating, "Unfortunately, this is the result of a plot that is attempted to be set up in Istanbul." Imamoglu, 53, was first elected to lead Istanbul in March 2019, marking a historic blow to Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century. The party pushed to void the municipal election results, alleging irregularities, leading to a repeat election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won. He was reelected mayor of Turkey’s largest city last year.