India: At least 30 killed and 60 more people injured in crush at Kumbh Mela pilgrimage

The world's biggest religious festival was marked by a deadly stampede that left dozens dead and injured. The authorities said the accident happened on Wednesday morning local time, near a barricaded area where religious people were due to bathe at the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers meet. The reason for the crowd moving together is not yet known. The Kumbh Melah festival, which is the largest religious gathering in the world, is held every 12 years and this year it began on 13 January. They expect more than 400 million people to go there over the next six weeks. To fit all these people in, the authorities have built a huge tent city on the banks of the sacred river.