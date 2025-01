Air Busan plane catches fire at South Korean airport, all 176 evacuated safely

The Air Busan Airbus A321, bound for Hong Kong, ignited at its rear, but all 176 people on board were safely evacuated using escape slides. Three people sustained minor injuries. The fire was extinguished an hour later. The cause of the fire is unclear. This incident followed a deadly crash at Muan International Airport in December, which killed 179 people, making it one of South Korea’s deadliest aviation disasters.