Ruto's $9M mega church sparks outrage amid Kenya's crisis

Amid Kenya's worst wave of anti-government protests in years and mounting economic hardship, President William Ruto is pressing ahead with plans to build a lavish mega church at his official residence. This project has ignited debate over the intersection of faith, power, and public accountability.

The construction of the Church in central Nairobi is estimated to cost KES 1,2 billion ($9,3 million) and fit upwards of 8.000 people, according to local media reports.

The grandiose project was met with criticism from many Kenyans, who have struggled under the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Economic hardships in Kenya have taken a toll on the popularity of the sitting President. Tensions escalated on Monday, when 31 people were killed and more than 500 were arrested in widespread anti-government protests.

The placement of a worship site on government grounds has prompted a legal challenge. Kenya's high court is set to hear a petition by lawyer, Levy Munyeri, who argued that the mega church violates provisions in Kenya's constitution, which denounces any state religion.

The President has so far been unfazed by the criticisms, "I am not going to ask anyone for an apology for building a church. The devil might be angry and can do what he wants," Ruto said on July 4th, noting that he would pay for the Church with his own money.

"Ruto knows when push comes to shove in politics and other arms of government, he will get his way. He knows parliament cannot stop him", said Dr. Denis Galava, Kenyan political researcher and journalist.

In an interview with Africanews, Galava points to recent developments in Kenya's parliament, which make Ruto's grasp on power solid despite political unrest.

Earlier this year, key allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, were appointed to senior positions in Ruto's cabinet, weakening the counterbalance to the sitting President.

"You can't talk about a political movement that can stop him from doing anything, because parliament is now a lapdog", Galava said.

Ruto is Kenya's first evangelical Christian president. The 58-year-old politician put religion at the centre-stage of his 2022 election campaign, earning him the nickname 'deputy Jesus'.

He has previously built a chapel in the compound at his former residence in the Karen suburb of Nairobi.