Tomb of Pope Francis draws thousands of faithful in year since his death

It's been one year since the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

In keeping with his wishes, his tomb reflects his life through its simplicity: a plain marble stone in an alcove in Rome's St. Mary Major Basilica. A replica of his simple iron cross hangs above.

Francis died on April 21, 2025 at the age of 88.

Tens of thousands of people have since visited the grave, says Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, who runs the basilica:

“Of course, following the burial of Pope Francis in this basilica, we have welcomed a truly large number of pilgrims, the number of pilgrims has doubled," he said.

'"So many people are coming to pay their respects and to pray for this pontiff who truly touched so many hearts,” he added.

Faithful line up to pay their respects to the tomb of Pope Francis inside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, April 27, 2025 Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

The basilica, which sits outside the Vatican, is where Francis used to come to pray before travelling abroad.

Through his many trips over his 12 year-papacy, he charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor. But he alienated others with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

“He only changed, I think, some people, but not the world," says Claudia Laager, a tourist from Switzerland, waiting in line to pay her respects to Pope Francis. "And people will change the world, I hope so.”

Francis made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, drawing wild cheers and applause, just one day before he died.

Despite his delicate health he wanted to tour St Peter's Square in the popemobile and bless the faithful.