France stunned by Ivory Coast in World Cup warmup

Guéla Doué scored a goal and set up the winning strike as Ivory Coast surprised France — and Doué's brother in the French dugout — with a 2-1 victory in a World Cup warmup match Thursday.

Amad Diallo fired home Doué's low cross from the right six minutes from time at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Rayan Cherki had put France ahead in the final minute of the first half when he left two defenders behind and beat goalkeeper Yahia Fofana with a low shot.

Fofana was frequently in action, saving the chances of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and again Cherki.

But Doué — whose brother Désiré Doué plays for France — received a through ball from Nicolas Pépé to equalize eight minutes into the second half.

Many fans waved posters with a photo of Didier Deschamps to thank the coach for a successful reign that began in 2012 and saw France win the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final and will come to an end after this edition.

Deschamps had all six players involved in the Champions League final — Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Désiré Doué, Lucas Hernandez and William Saliba — on the bench. He used Hernandez, Zaïre-Emery and Barcola as substitutes in the second half.

France will play one more warmup — against Northern Ireland on Monday in Lille — before heading to the United States.

France opens its campaign against Senegal on June 16 in New Jersey.

Ivory Coast meets Ecuador in its opener in Philadelphia on June 14.