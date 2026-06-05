Protesters take to streets of Nigerian capital over school abductions

Nigerian activists and civil society campaigners protested in the capital, Abuja, on Thursday demanding the rescue of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo State.

They want urgent government action to secure the release of those kidnapped from three schools in the state and the killing of a teacher during an attack last month.

The protest came as police said gunmen had abducted at least seven students from a polytechnic in the north-western Zamfara State.

There is growing outrage over recurring abductions targeting educational institutions across the country.

“Enough is enough. Enough of kidnapping, enough of killing. They are killing our children like chicken. We are not animals,” said activist Arije Christy Alao.

“They've made us refugees in our own country. And we are not going to allow it again, “ she said, “We have tolerated a lot, and we are tired. We are tired. It has started choking us.”

Despite state efforts, more than 1,500 students and staff have been abducted over the past decade by armed groups, often seeking ransom payments.

Activists say the government is not doing enough.

Former presidential candidate and activist Omoyele Sowore, whose Take It Back Movement helped organise the protest, said they are “seriously concerned” about children who are in captivity.

“We are here against all odds, … brushing against soldiers who are armed to the teeth. Soldiers who should be in the bush looking for the children,” he said.

“We are serious about it, and we are telling you this might as well be the beginning of the revolution we have been talking about.”

Sowore has repeatedly criticised the government’s handling of insecurity and called for greater accountability from security agencies.