Xenophobic attacks in South Africa: Nigeria calls for compensation for the victims [Africanews Today

Nigeria remains outraged following the anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa. Abuja intends to seek compensation from the South African government for its citizens who were expelled from the country.

A surge in the use of "hired thugs" in Kenya. Armed gangs are being used in the context of political rivalry ahead of the upcoming elections.

In Sudan, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has been sentenced to death in absentia. The leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rebels was tried by a court in Port Sudan for alleged war crimes committed in Darfur.

As every week on Africanews Today, here is our weekly agenda with the key dates to remember.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu will pay an official visit to Morocco from 15 to 16 July. He is expected to take part in the High Franco-Moroccan Joint Commission, the first meeting of its kind since 2019.

The trial of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye began on 13 July in Uganda. He is accused of treason. The former personal physician to the Ugandan president was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2024, in what his supporters have described as an abduction.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its final stretch from 14 to 19 July, with the semi-finals and the final taking place. No African team remains in the tournament.

Rwanda is hosting the Ubumuntu Arts Festival from 13 to 19 July. The festival brings together theatre, music, and spoken-word performances and aims to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and social change.