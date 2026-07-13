UKTriple-murder suspect appears in South African court as extradition process begins

A British man wanted over the deaths of his wife and two daughters in England has appeared before a court in Johannesburg as South Africa begins extradition proceedings.

Forty-five-year-old Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday after his arrest last week in a joint operation involving South African police and Interpol.

Tshuma is wanted by British authorities in connection with the deaths of his wife, 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5. The three were found dead at their home near Bedford, north of London, earlier this month.

In South Africa, Tshuma is currently facing a separate charge of unlawful possession of a firearm after police said a 9mm pistol was found when he was arrested. Prosecutors requested a postponement until July 22 to verify his immigration status and allow extradition procedures to continue. The defence did not oppose the delay and said it would consider bail at a later stage.

South African police say they have received a provisional extradition request from the United Kingdom through Interpol and are awaiting the full case file and supporting evidence before the courts determine whether Tshuma can be extradited.

Authorities have also launched an investigation into how Tshuma allegedly obtained the unlicensed firearm, while police say there is no evidence he was harboured after arriving in South Africa.