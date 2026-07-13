Senegal coach Pape Thiaw sacked after World Cup exit

Senegal's national footbal coach Pape Thiaw's functions were revoked in the night from Sunday to Monday. The decision is "in the best interests of Senegalese football", according to the Senegalese Football Federation.

His time with the Teranga Lions has come to an end - perhaps sooner than expected. Pape Thiaw, Senegal's national coach, was dismissed from his role during the night from Sunday to Monday after Senegal's exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Senegal had made it to the round of 32 after triumphantly beating Irak 5-0, but lost 3 to 2 to Belgium in a dramatic match.

The Senegalese Football Federation said that Thiaw's dismissal was "in the best interests of Senegalese football".

Thiaw had managed the team since December 2024. He was notably in the midst of a scandal during last year's AFCON edition, in which Senegal was stripped of its winning title after the players briefly left the field at Thiaw's demand.