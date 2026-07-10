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Heroes' welcome for Egypt after historic World Cup run

Fans crowd to greet the Egyptian national soccer team during their arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt, Friday, July 10, 2026.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

Egypt's national football team received a hero's welcome as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate their historic World Cup run despite a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the knockout stage.

Supporters packed El Alamein Airport, waving Egyptian flags and photos of captain Mohamed Salah as the players returned home to thunderous applause.

Egypt made history by reaching the last 16 for the first time, after defeating Australia in a dramatic penalty shootout, with Salah leading the charge throughout the tournament.

The team is set to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who praised their "honourable performance" and hailed the campaign as an unprecedented achievement for Egyptian football.

But the celebrations have been tempered by controversy. The Egyptian Football Association says it is deeply dissatisfied with the refereeing and several Video Assistant Referee decisions during the defeat to Argentina, renewing debate over the role of VAR at the tournament.

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