At Jazzablanca, Jowee Omicil celebrates jazz without borders

In Casablanca, the sounds of jazz blend with the rhythms of the African continent as Jowee Omicil takes the stage at the Jazzablanca festival. The Canadian saxophonist and composer of Haitian descent will present his new album, sMiLes, a musical project conceived as a sonic journey beyond borders.

The artist champions a boundary-breaking approach to music, where jazz, African influences, American hip-hop, and island traditions converge. “It’s an album that’s somewhat borderless, because the goal of sMiLes was precisely to give people this borderless auditory passport,” he explains, referring to a musical exchange nourished by “the sound of Africa, the sound of America with hip-hop, and also the sound of the islands.”

This project is part of an African tour that has already taken Jowee Omicil to Benin and then to Ghana, before his stop in Morocco. His presence there illustrates his attachment to the continent’s musical traditions and their diverse rhythmic and melodic expressions.

Beyond the saxophone, the musician is also exploring new artistic paths. He is increasingly devoting himself to solo piano, a direction that is expected to result in an upcoming album. Among his musical explorations is a tribute to Mandinka sounds through the track “La lettre du Mali pour Jonathan,” inspired by Malian musical traditions. “I love weaving in melodies and nods to different sounds, and letting the listener discover them.”

Another iconic track in his career, “Trip to Ghana,” delves into the world of Ghanaian highlife while paying tribute to Malian singer Oumou Sangaré. “I originally wrote that song for Oumou Sangaré,” the musician explains, highlighting his admiration for the great figures of African music.

A major highlight of the summer season in Casablanca, Jazzablanca continues its mission to bring together jazz enthusiasts and a broader audience through an eclectic lineup. This year’s edition also features several major international acts, including Robbie Williams, Mika, and the Scorpions, reaffirming the festival’s status as one of the region’s must-see music events.