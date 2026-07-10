WHO warns Sudan's cholera outbreak may worsen amid conflict and rains

The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that Sudan’s cholera outbreak could worsen as the ongoing war and the onset of the rainy season threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

It has claimed more than 100 lives so far and infected ​more than 1,300 others across several states, including Darfur and Kordofan where access remains severely constrained.

The United Nations body said that the true number of fatalities is likely much higher adding that aid agencies are concerned it could spread among displaced people in areas of North Kordofan.

In addition, the WHO says the case fatality rate in the current outbreak is extremely high at nearly 14 per cent.

More than three years of war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has decimated the country's healthcare system.

This is its third wave of cholera in as many years, and began only two months after the last outbreak was declared over in March.

While the waterborne disease is endemic to the country, the WHO says it now faces near-continuous outbreaks "due to the conflict, constraints in access for response teams, and limited supplies".

In addition, the widespread displacement of people due to the fighting is making their access to essential healthcare even more difficult.

Cholera is a severe and potentially fatal diarrhoeal disease that spreads quickly when sewage and drinking water are not adequately treated.

The WHO said Sudan is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis with more than 33 million people in need, includes 21 million who require health services.