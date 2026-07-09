New UN report highlights further 'markers of genocide' by warring parties in Sudan

The United Nations says a new report by it’s Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan provides further evidence that atrocities committed by warring parties in the region constitute markers of genocide.

Briefing reporters in New York Wednesday, spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said the report found that Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, carried out brutal attacks against civilians, including mass killings, systematic abductions of women and girls, and mass gang rapes in el-Fasher.

“The Fact-Finding Mission warned that similar patterns of violence and devastation are now emerging in el-Obeid,” he said, adding that the Mission is launching an urgent inquiry into alleged human rights violations and abuses there, following a resolution passed by the Human Rights Council earlier this week.

The Fact-Finding Mission reiterated its calls for effective accountability, including prompt cooperation with, and action by, the International Criminal Court, the spokesperson said.

“As civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, the Fact-Finding Mission will continue its investigations and will report on the situation in and around el-Obeid to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly, as it is mandated to do,” he added.