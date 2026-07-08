Refugee teacher fights to keep education alive for children displaced by Sudan's war

Sudanese families who fled from the war, are living in poor conditions in the town of Tajoura in northwestern Libya are trying to make sure the children in the community don't miss out on their education.

Mabrouk Non, a 58-years-old Sudanese teacher, had to build his own classroom from tree branches and some wood. His English classes are packed with eager children, young people and even adults, who are dedicated to learning despite the challenges.

He said that he lacks access to even the most basic supplies such as textbooks, notebooks and chalk, significantly hindering the learning process. Yet, he continues to teach because of his belief that education is a fundamental right for children.

Members of the community live in crowded conditions, where the living spaces for different families are separated by hanging clothes. Sudanese refugee Osman Mohammed takes up odd jobs, so he does not have a steady income to provide for his children.

"My children need notebooks, clothing, and food, but I am unable to provide all these things for them." Sudan entered a fourth year of war in April and the fighting in the country has forced 13 million people to flee their homes.

Thousands of Sudanese have fled to Libya since their country plunged into chaos in April 2023 after simmering tensions between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group exploded into street fighting across the country.

More than 240,000 Sudanese live in Libya, according to the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration. Some of them fear being forced to return to their war-torn home country by Libyan authorities. There is no end in sight to the fighting between the military and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, which witnesses and aid groups say has laid waste to parts of the vast Darfur region.

Ibrahim Abdullah, a 52-year-old refugee from the Darfur region, said it's impossible to return as fighting continues. "Even if we did, where would we live when the area is still at war? We appeal to the relevant authorities and organizations to help us with this matter," he said.

His child, born in Libya in 2024, is yet to receive any official documents from the Sudanese embassy. Libya has been a main transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Hundreds of Libyans held a protest outside the Tripoli office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees earlier in June, calling for the deportations of migrants.