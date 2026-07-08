Pakistan reportedly mediating Libya reunification efforts

Pakistan has reportedly begun mediation efforts to reunify Libya, according to Reuters news agency.

The north African country plunged into chaos after the ouster of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

It’s since been run by two governments: Abdulhamid Dbeibah's internationally recognised Government of National ‌Unity in the west, and Khalifa Haftar’s rival Government of National Stability in the east.

Talks reportedly began late last year, when both Libyan sides asked Pakistan to get involved. The US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are all said to support the process.

A proposed reunification plan would create a 36-month transitional power-sharing setup, with Dbeibah as prime minister and Haftar’s son Saddam leading a presidential council.

The plan also gives Haftar’s faction budget authority due to its control of the country’s major oilfields and infrastructure.