Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pakistan reportedly mediating Libya reunification efforts

People chat on the street in Tripoli, Libya, Friday, Sept. 30, 2011.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2011 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Libya

Pakistan has reportedly begun mediation efforts to reunify Libya, according to Reuters news agency.

The north African country plunged into chaos after the ouster of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

It’s since been run by two governments: Abdulhamid Dbeibah's internationally recognised Government of National ‌Unity in the west, and Khalifa Haftar’s rival Government of National Stability in the east.

Talks reportedly began late last year, when both Libyan sides asked Pakistan to get involved. The US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are all said to support the process.

A proposed reunification plan would create a 36-month transitional power-sharing setup, with Dbeibah as prime minister and Haftar’s son Saddam leading a presidential council.

The plan also gives Haftar’s faction budget authority due to its control of the country’s major oilfields and infrastructure.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..