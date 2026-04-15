Iran issues warnings as Trump says war 'is almost over'

Iranian state media reported Wednesday that the commander of Iran’s joint military command warned that Iran would completely block exports and imports across the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the United States did not lift its blockade on Iranian ports.

“Iran will act with strength to defend its national sovereignty and its interests,” said Ali Abdollahi.

He added that the U.S. blockade was “a prelude to violating the ceasefire.”

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz when Israel and the United States launched strikes against it more than a month ago.

The United States on Monday began blockading ships trying to enter or leave Iranian ports and said it would not impede the freedom of navigation of other vessels in the Persian Gulf.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he thinks the war in Iran is 'very close to over.' Trump commented in an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business News.

President Trump said Tuesday that a second round of talks could happen "over the next two days," telling the New York Post the negotiations could be held again in Islamabad as diplomats worked through back channels to arrange them.

Regional officials said on Wednesday that the United States and Iran gave an “in principle agreement” to extend the two-week ceasefire, which is due to expire on April 22, to allow for more diplomacy.