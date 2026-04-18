Uganda’s “Sovereignty Bill” sparks alarm over diaspora funds and citizenship rights

A controversial “Sovereignty Protection Bill” under review in Uganda’s Parliament is raising alarm among critics who say it could have far-reaching and potentially severe consequences for ordinary citizens.

Officially, the law aims to shield the country from excessive foreign interference. But in practice, it could label many Ugandans as “foreign agents.” Even a mother receiving money from her son in London for school fees, or a motorbike taxi driver supported by relatives in Dubai, could fall under its scope.

The bill would require anyone receiving money from the diaspora to obtain authorization from the Interior Ministry, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison for non-compliance, and up to 20 years for offenses like “economic sabotage.”

It also caps foreign-linked funds and could affect up to a million Ugandans abroad, potentially even questioning their citizenship status.

Civil society groups are calling it a “liberty-restricting” law, warning it may undermine constitutional rights and severely impact families dependent on remittances.

The bill could be adopted as early as May 10.