DR Congo: Suspected Ebola cases near 1,000 with at least 220 deaths

The Ebola-stricken region of Buni in the Democratic Republic of Congo has received Protective equipment and medicine to help fight the outbreak.

The European Civil Protection donated 100 tonnes of supplies to the health department on Thursday, even as Ebola cases continue to grow.

The number of suspected cases in the country's east is nearing 1,000, with at least 220 suspected deaths.

Congo’s health ministry on Tuesday said 101 cases have been confirmed and that it is looking into over 3,000 possible contacts.

The outbreak has affected 13 health zones across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu, the report said, with Ituri remaining the epicenter.

Meanwhile, Canada has said it will cease issuing visas to people from the DR Congo, South Sudan and Uganda. Travelers from the Congo are also expected to quarantine for at least 21 days.

The current outbreak marks the country's 17th Ebola epidemic. Laboratory tests identified the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, a relatively rare form of Ebola.

Uganda on Wednesday ordered the immediate closure of its border with the DRC.

The move follows reports that some Congolese patients crossed into Uganda before the Ebola outbreak was officially declared in the DRC on May 15, exposing Ugandan health workers to the virus.

The ministry said only authorized Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, food and cargo transportation and essential security personnel will be allowed to move between the two countries.

Uganda's immigration authority was directed to enforce the restrictions and permit entry only to approved personnel operating under strict health protocols.

Uganda has reported seven confirmed Ebola cases. Its health ministry said that the number of contacts of the confirmed cases has increased, many of whom are medical workers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern" on May 17, while the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later declared a continental public health security emergency.