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Aerospace and automotive sectors put Morocco top of Africa's industrialisation index

A worker repairs aircraft parts inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Morocco ranks first in industrial development, according to African Development Bank's 2025 Index.

Advances in Morocco’s aerospace, automotive and phosphate sectors have pushed the kingdom to the top of Africa’s industrialisation rankings, overtaking long-time leader South Africa.

The African Development Bank’s 2025 Index rated industrial development across the continent’s 54 countries between 2010 and 2024.

The Index attributes Morocco’s success to “sustained industrial upgrading, export diversification, and strong industrial policy.”

The kingdom is also Africa’s leading car manufacturer - with a Renault plant in Tangier and Stellanis plant in Kenitra - and the automotive sector now one of its main exports.

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