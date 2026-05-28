Ireland records 30C while Portugal nears 37C in May heat

Ireland experienced a record-breaking May heatwave on 27 May, with temperatures exceeding 30C for a second consecutive day in Dublin and other parts of the country. The unusual warmth drew large crowds to parks, beaches and public spaces across the capital, where residents sought relief from conditions more commonly associated with southern Europe. The event marked one of the hottest May periods recorded in Ireland, highlighting a sharp contrast with the country's typically mild Atlantic climate. Many Dubliners welcomed the sunshine, while others expressed concern about the broader environmental implications of increasingly frequent heat extremes. In Portugal, temperatures climbed even higher, reaching 37C before midday in the Santarém region, about 80 kilometres northeast of Lisbon. Low water levels along the Tagus River exposed large sandbanks, while heat haze covered roads and surrounding farmland. Residents gathered near the river to cool off as others sought shade in town centres. Some locals noted that such conditions were becoming more common than in previous years. The heat affecting both Ireland and Portugal comes as scientists continue to monitor rising temperatures across Europe, where climate experts warn that extreme weather events are occurring with greater frequency and intensity. The United Nations described the extreme conditions as a “brutal reminder” of the accelerating climate crisis, while authorities issued health warnings across the region. Scientists say rising global temperatures, driven largely by fossil fuel emissions, are making heatwaves increasingly frequent and intense around the world.