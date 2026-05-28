Ukraine: Russian strike injures 11 in Odesa daytime attack, children among injured

According to regional authorities, the victims included two children aged 11 and 12, while several adults were taken to hospital. Emergency services said the attack sparked a major blaze that spread across 1,800 square metres, affecting commercial buildings in a busy part of the city. Firefighters and rescue teams were deployed as thick black smoke rose above the area. Officials said a pet shop, a liquor store and a post office were among the premises damaged by the strike. The head of Odesa's military administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that three of the injured were in serious condition. Emergency service representative Maryna Averina said around 50 firefighters were involved in the response operation, while psychologists provided support to affected residents. Authorities said the casualties suffered injuries ranging from burns and shrapnel wounds to head trauma and acute stress reactions. The attack highlights the continuing threat facing civilians in Ukraine's coastal regions.