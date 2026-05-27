Thousands rally in Tbilisi as Georgia marks Independence Day with pro-EU protests

On Georgia’s Independence Day, protesters gathered near parliament and along the main avenues of Tbilisi to denounce the ruling Georgian Dream party, which critics accuse of eroding civil liberties and steering the country away from Europe, as chants of “Freedom” echoed through the streets amid renewed calls from opposition figures and civil society groups to revive a protest movement that has been ongoing for well over a year over Georgia’s stalled EU ambitions. The demonstrations began in November 2024 after the government suspended talks on joining the European Union following disputed parliamentary elections, a move the opposition branded a “betrayal” of the country’s pro‑European aspirations. Since then, rallies in Tbilisi have repeatedly drawn students, NGO activists and members of the Georgian diaspora, who wave EU and Georgian flags side by side and carry placards reading “No Europe, no future”. Opposition leader Grigol Vashadze said the country faced a choice between closer European integration or growing Russian influence, warning that recent laws on foreign‑funded organisations and media echoed Kremlin‑style tactics. Media expert Khatia Jinjikhadze said protesters continued to gather despite arrests, fines and pressure on independent organisations, noting that several critical TV channels have reported increased regulatory scrutiny and threats of licence withdrawal. The rallies in Tbilisi reflect deep political tensions in Georgia, where the EU path remains a major issue ahead of future elections and any renewed negotiations with Brussels. Diplomats and human rights groups have repeatedly urged the authorities to respect freedom of assembly and avoid excessive force, after previous demonstrations were dispersed with tear gas and water cannon in front of parliament.