First footage released after deadly train and school minibus crash in Belgium

The crash happened shortly after 8:00 a.m., around one kilometre from Buggenhout railway station, as the vehicle operated for regional transport company De Lijn carried seven schoolchildren, an accompanying adult and the driver. Belgian officials and local media reported at least four deaths, including two teenagers, while prosecutors and forensic teams opened an investigation into the circumstances of the collision. Rail infrastructure operator Infrabel said the crossing barriers were lowered and warning lights were red when the minibus entered the tracks. The train driver reportedly activated the emergency brake but could not prevent the impact. Around 100 passengers on board the train were later evacuated, with one person treated for shock. Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed condolences to the victims’ families and praised emergency crews for their rapid intervention. Rail services between Dendermonde and Londerzeel were suspended during the investigation, with replacement buses introduced for passengers.