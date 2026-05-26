Gaza’s displaced brace for a bleak Eid al‑Adha amid war and soaring prices

In markets in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis on 25 May, residents gathered around sheep and goats that few could afford to buy. Abdelrahman al-Farra, displaced from Khan Younis, said a 40-kilogram sheep now costs up to $8,000, far beyond the reach of most families living in tents after nearly two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas. The crisis has also transformed daily life across Gaza. Near Khan Younis, sheep and goats were seen feeding on rubbish as animal feed became scarce and expensive. Displaced resident Nabil Bassiouny said a sheep that once cost about $100 before the war can now reach $10,000. Families also struggle to buy clothes for children ahead of Eid. In a tent camp, Eilat al-Othmana sorted through torn garments for her children, recalling past celebrations in northern Gaza when relatives gathered for meals and shared meat with neighbours. Aid agencies continue to warn of worsening food insecurity across the territory.