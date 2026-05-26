Congo throws open its borders to Africa

From January 1, 2027, the Republic of Congo will abolish visa requirements for all African citizens, marking a major step toward continental integration. Announced in Brazzaville by President Denis Sassou Nguesso, the move positions Congo among Africa’s champions of free movement.

The Republic of Congo has announced the end of visa requirements for all African nationals entering its territory, effective January 1, 2027.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso made the declaration on May 25 during the 2026 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank in Brazzaville, held alongside celebrations marking Africa Day.

The announcement immediately drew attention across the continent, as Congo became the latest African nation to embrace visa-free travel for fellow Africans.

A growing continental movement

Congo follows the path already taken by countries such as Benin, Togo, Rwanda, Ghana, Seychelles and The Gambia, all of which have adopted policies allowing Africans to enter without visas.

Benin has offered visa-free access to citizens of all African countries since 2020 for stays of up to 90 days.

Togo introduced a similar policy on May 18, 2026, allowing 30-day stays subject to prior online declaration.

By joining this trend, Brazzaville is aligning itself with a broader African ambition to ease mobility, strengthen trade and deepen regional cooperation.

“Beyond narrow nationalism”

Speaking before African leaders and delegates, Denis Sassou Nguesso defended the reform as a concrete contribution to African unity.

He urged governments across the continent to move beyond what he described as “selfishness and narrow nationalism” in order to collectively tackle development challenges.

The Congolese president also highlighted the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area as one of the key pillars for accelerating economic integration and intra-African exchange.

Economic and cultural opportunities ahead

The measure is expected to facilitate travel for entrepreneurs, students, researchers, artists and tourists across Africa.

Supporters believe easier access to Congo could stimulate investment, tourism and cultural exchange while reinforcing Brazzaville’s role as a regional hub.

Authorities still have several months to define the practical framework of the reform.

Details regarding the maximum duration of stay, possible pre-arrival formalities, as well as health and security requirements, have not yet been officially released.

A new chapter for African mobility

With this decision, Congo is presenting itself as a country open to cooperation and continental solidarity.

The reform is being widely viewed as both a symbolic and strategic step toward a more connected Africa.

As the continent pushes for stronger integration, the abolition of visa barriers is increasingly seen not only as a diplomatic gesture, but as an economic necessity.

From January 2027, Congo intends to place itself firmly at the heart of that transformation.